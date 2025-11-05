Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.250 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 167.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.