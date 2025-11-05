Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 17.4%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,720. This trade represents a 33.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 180,676 shares of company stock worth $4,071,664 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 87.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 262,120 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 789,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 95,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $378,000.

STOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

