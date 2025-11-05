Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 212,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 367,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
