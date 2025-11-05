Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.249-15.249 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.4 billion-$332.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.3 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 57.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

