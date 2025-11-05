Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,681,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 178,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of C$33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

