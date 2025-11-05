Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

