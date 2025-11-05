Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.04.

PEG stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

