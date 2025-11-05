Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Lowered by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

