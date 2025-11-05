Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 51.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $555.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.44 and a 200 day moving average of $464.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of -448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.