Arrowroot Family Office LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $774.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $743.23 and its 200 day moving average is $675.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.