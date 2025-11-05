GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

