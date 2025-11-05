Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 2nd

Caterpillar, Linde, and Eaton are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture goods or provide goods-related services—such as machinery, aerospace, transportation, construction, and engineering firms—typically classified in the industrial sector. For investors, they tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, capital spending, and commodity prices, offering exposure to economic expansion but often showing greater volatility during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Featured Articles