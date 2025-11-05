Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Lessened by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $237.62. The company has a market cap of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

