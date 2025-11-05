Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.500 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.640 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 134.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 765,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 146,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 222.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 107,855 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 379,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 326.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

