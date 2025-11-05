American Express Company $AXP Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 136.6% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,334,299,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $360.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $365.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

