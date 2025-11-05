Ellevest Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,622 shares of company stock valued at $18,858,631 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

