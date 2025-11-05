Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.