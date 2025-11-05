Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5%

COF stock opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.