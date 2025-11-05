Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

