Nuvectis Pharma FY2029 EPS Estimate Raised by Roth Capital

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 7.5%

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 72,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $457,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,136,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,697,697.28. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 154,770 shares of company stock worth $957,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

