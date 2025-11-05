Quanta Services FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by DA Davidson

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $9.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.84. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.8%

PWR stock opened at $438.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

