SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

