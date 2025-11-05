TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:TNET opened at $57.82 on Monday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 232.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,079.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $51,095.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,112.69. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $611,708 over the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

