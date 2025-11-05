SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,632 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

