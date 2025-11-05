The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $408,780,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,318,000 after purchasing an additional 216,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:GS opened at $791.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $775.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

