Genus Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.