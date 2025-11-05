Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

