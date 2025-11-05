EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 70.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of URI stock opened at $852.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $949.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

