Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/31/2025 – Tyler Technologies was given a new $660.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $560.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $595.00 to $575.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/10/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $585.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2025 – Tyler Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $8,099,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

