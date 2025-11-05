LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Stake Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

