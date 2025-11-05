Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/1/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Pacific Gas & Electric was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

