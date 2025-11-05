Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

