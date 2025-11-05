Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.70. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $51,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,970. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Wade Robey sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $238,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Stories

