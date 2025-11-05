Analyzing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Greystone Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $20.10 billion 3.08 $2.89 billion $3.57 21.44 Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.39 $2.35 million $0.03 27.67

Volatility & Risk

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 14.55% 377.63% 17.86% Greystone Logistics 1.66% 4.35% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 5 9 0 2.53 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $89.87, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Greystone Logistics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

