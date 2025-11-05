Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 8,158 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.