Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Announces Earnings Results

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Down 3.4%

SOMMY stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Chemcl has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Sumitomo Chemcl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemcl to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Chemcl currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.