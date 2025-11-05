Convergence Financial LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Convergence Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

