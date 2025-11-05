DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
