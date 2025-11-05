DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

