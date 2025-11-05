Convergence Financial LLC Has $643,000 Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $213.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

