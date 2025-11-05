Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

