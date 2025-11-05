IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 35,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. Research analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research assumed coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on IREN to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the third quarter worth $25,000. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 6.0% in the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 3.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IREN by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

