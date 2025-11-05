American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. American Well has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 25,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $173,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,503.47. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,299.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,151 shares in the company, valued at $776,892.61. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,383 shares of company stock worth $331,514. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Well by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 232.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

