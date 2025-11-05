Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

