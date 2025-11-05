Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $139,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,361,221 shares in the company, valued at $27,039,705.98. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,130. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 963,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

