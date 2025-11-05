Homestead Advisers Corp Has $59.99 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

