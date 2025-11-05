Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on January 16th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 305.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

