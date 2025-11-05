Venus Price Down 12% This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Venus has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00004045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,769 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

