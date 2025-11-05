Evercore ISI Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Outperform

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

TSCO stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

