Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $449.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.41.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $461.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in TopBuild by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.