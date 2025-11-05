Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.64 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $26.41 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,210.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.46 or 0.00474235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00448939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00352036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00084636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00014087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 214,156,140 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

